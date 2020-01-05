BJP national VP meets Pune Muslims, Dalits to address CAA-NRC concerns

pune

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 19:46 IST

With the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) continuing to draw criticism, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and began an outreach programme in Pune to ally fears among concerned communities.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, on Sunday, interacted with Muslim and Dalit intellectuals in Pune.

“I met at least half a dozen Muslim intellectuals and explained to them what is the background of CAA-NRC, why it was in brought and what would its impact be. They were happy to have their doubts being addressed. They were appreciative of the fact that government has resolutely brought in some reforms like banning triple talaq. The interaction was encouraging and we also told them that we are ready to consider their suggestions and are even welcome to critical assessments,” said Sahasrabuddhe

Sahasrabuddhe explained that according to the feedback he received, many people, especially those who are underprivileged, marginalised and economically disadvantaged have been fed with wrong information and rumours. He said that the party will be effectively reaching out them.

“We are on a public awakening campaign spree. My job was to make people see the reason behind the new amendment in the act and convince them that there is nothing objectionable. Whatever the misinformation campaign that is being conducted by the opposition members, they see that it is meaningless and there is no reason that they should believe in it ,” he said.

Businessman Ali Daruwala, who was present at the interaction, said, “Sahasrabuddhe explained that CAA-NRC was not against Muslims or people of other communities.”