Body of 4-year-old who drowned with grandmother in Khed recovered

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:31 IST

The body of a 4-year-old child, who was one among two people who drowned in Chaskaman dam in Khed on Thursday evening, was recovered by search parties organised by the district administration on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Thursday when the area near the dam built over Bhima river in Rajgurunagar area of Pune received heavy rainfall for a short period of time.

The other person who is feared dead was identified as Bhorabai Budhaji Pardhi (43) while the deceased child was identified as Sahil Dinesh Pardhi (4), both residents of Khed. The child is the grandson of the missing woman.

“The search started last evening and the boy’s body was recovered this morning. One team of NDRF and one team of PMRDA has been deployed for the search,” said Suchitra Amle, tehsildar of Khed.

The woman and her grandson were walking home from their farmland with her husband and her mother-in-law near the dam.

“The two were walking at some distance ahead while her husband and his mother were behind them. The rains started and then hailstorm started. To save the child from hail, the woman must have taken shelter under a small passageway that is built to divert water coming from a nearby mountain-top. A flow of water came into the small passageway and swept them,” said police inspector Satish Gurav of Khed police station of Pune rural police.

“The rain was intense for a very short period of time. But probably a bund somewhere on the slope must have burst and there already was some saturated water near the point where they were standing,” said Amle.

The incident will be recorded as accidental deaths at Khed police station of Pune rural police.