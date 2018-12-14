BP Singh nominated as FTII, Pune chairman

The Information & Broadcasting ministry on Thursday nominated Brijendra Pal Singh, current vice-chairman of the Film and television institute of India’s (FTII) governing council, as the new president of the FTII society and chairman of the governing council. Singh succeeds veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who resigned in October citing international assignments.

Singh will serve as FTII chairman for the remaining period of Kher’s three-year tenure, which began on March 2017, as per provisions in the FTII rules, an official statement said.

Despite multiple attempts, Singh could not be reached for comment.

An FTII alumnus (1970-73), Singh specialised in film cinematography and also earned his reputation as a producer-director of popular TV serial CID, which recently completed a record 21-year unbroken run being telecast.

In 2004, Singh made it to the Limca Book of Records for taking a single continuous shot of 111 minutes, to mark the completion of six years of CID.

Kher who served almost a year at FTII, had replaced Gajendra Chauhan as the chairperson in October 2017.

“FTII welcomes the appointment of B P Singh as new chairman. As former chairperson of FTII academic council (2014-2017) and current vice-chairman of FTII governing council, Singh is fully conversant with all issues of the Institute. It is his vision that launched FTII’s countrywide film education outreach initiative, Skift (Skilling India in film and television), in May 2017, which saw nearly 120 short courses conducted in over 24 cities and towns across India touching nearly 5,000 learners so far. FTII looks forward to his guidance and support in the times to come,” said Bhupendra Kainthola, director, FTII, in his reaction to the announcement.

