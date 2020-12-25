Builder booked for attempted suicide, vandalism of former partner’s office by fire in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 20:58 IST

PUNE: A man was booked by the Pune police on Thursday for attempted suicide and vandalism by fire at the office of his former business partner with whom he is fighting multiple litigations.

The accused forcefully entered the office of the complainant and set it ablaze, causing alleged damage of Rs 20,00,000, according to the police.

The accused was identified as Hasmukh Babulal Jain (56) of Sopanbaug area.

“He is undergoing treatment for high blood pressure and is mentally disturbed right now. He had sent a note to his partners and friends stating that he intended to commit suicide. He suffered minor burn injuries before police and fire brigade officials pulled him out in time,” said assistant inspector Suhas Patil of Sahakarnagar police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint was lodged by Bharat Mithalal Nagori (61) of Ishanya society in Dhankawadi area.

The two are builders and were part of a partnership firm called Isha Group along with other partners since 2006. Until 2014, the complainant, the accused, and one other man were the key office-bearers of the firm. However, the partnership ran into multiple litigation issues and Jain resigned from it in 2014, according to the complaint.

Jain arrived in the office space owned by Nagori and drove all the employees in the office out of the premise. He then locked himself inside, vandalised the place, and set it ablaze, according to the complainant.

Jain allegedly set the fire in an attempt to die by suicide, according to the police. A case under Sections 309 (attempted suicide), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 427, 504 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sahakarnagar police station against Jain.