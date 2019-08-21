Burglar, who flew by air and lived in 5-star hotels, arrested in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 22:03 IST

In five months, a second case has been reported from the city wherein people, financially equipped to travel by air and live in high-end hotels, indulged in burglary. The first case was registered in February and the second in July.

In the second case, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man for burglary in two cases on Wednesday. He flew to Pune from Uttar Pradesh and lived in high-end hotels and conducted two burglaries in July this year.

The arrested accused has been identified as Anil Mishri Rajbhar (36), a resident of Bodari village in Kerabat region of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Rajbhar was involved in the theft of 90-gram gold jewellery and a laptop from a flat in Mauli Residency, Wakad, on July 22. The theft occurred between 8:40am and 6pm. The complaint was lodged by the resident of the house, Akshay Ravindra Mishra.

Rajbhar was also involved in the theft of 137-gram gold jewellery from Manisha Ganesh Batre’s house located in Ocean Midas society, Thergaon. The theft took place on July 25 between 11am and 1pm.

In both the incidents, separate cases were registered under Sections 454, 380 of the Indian Penal Code at the Wakad police station. Senior police inspector Satish Mane formed three teams to investigate the cases.

The close circuit television (CCTV) footage from the two housing societies led the police to a high-end hotel. One of the three teams got information from a staff member of the hotel about a man with suspicions intentions who stayed at the hotel during the days of the theft.

Rajbhar was produced in court and remanded to police custody for ten days. Police have recovered 25 tola (measurement unit- 1 tola=10 gram) gold and a stolen laptop from him. The recovered items are estimated to be worth Rs 8,00,000. He has also been found to be involved in three similar cases in Mumbai.

In a similar case in February this year, Pune police busted a gang who’s leader travelled to and from Pune by air and conducted thefts in the city. The arrested gang leader has been identified as Salman Zulfikar Ansari (27), who used to travel to Pune from New Delhi by air. Others who were arrested int he case included: Wahid Khurshid Mansuri (33), Riyasat Riyazuddin Mansuri (28), Faisal Zulfikar Ansari (22), all residents of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh and Rizwan Nijamuddin Shaikh, 25, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 22:03 IST