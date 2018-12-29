CBSE students excelling in sports to get alternate board exam dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow Class 10 and 12 students who represent the country in international sporting events to write their board exams at a later date. The concrete policy was created after the board received multiple requests from students over the past few years.

The board has created a special provision for such students to ensure that their exams and sporting events do not clash and that they do not have to miss out on either of them.

As per a circular issued by the board on Wednesday, students who wish to avail the concession have to make a request to the board in writing through their schools along with the recommendation of the Sports Authority of India informing of their participation in a particular international event. The board will conduct exams for students, whose requests have been accepted, at a later stage, on a date mutually convenient to the student and the board.

This year, the CBSE will conduct its Class 12 exams between February 15 and April 3, 2019, and Class 10 exams between February 21 and March 29, 2019. Students who wish to avail the sports concession need to submit their requests by January 31, 2019.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 16:36 IST