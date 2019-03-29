20-year-old child kidnapper is a serial criminal, says Pune crime branch

Vikas Rambhavan Chavan, the 20-year-old kidnapper, who was arrested by the police on March 23 is serial offender.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime ) Shirish Sardeshpande said that the accused, a fabricator, is also involved in a molestation related offence and a case has been lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh. “We have sought a copy of the FIR from the UP police. Besides, he is also involved in two unsuccessful attempts to kidnap kids in Pune. Interrogation is on to find more about his criminal antecedents and also whether he was doing it alone or had associates. He carried out the kidnapping solely for money,” he said.

The sleuths of Pune crime branch unit III on Thursday arrested the kidnapper of Pushkaraj Dhanawade (2) who had gone missing from his residence in Wadachi wadi on March 23. The kidnapper, Chavan, a resident of Khadda Buzurg in Padrauna tehsil of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 363 and 385 by the Kondhwa police for kidnapping and demanding an extortion of Rs 10 lakh.

Chavan had attempted two unsuccessful kidnappings of two kids aged six and eleven years in the recent past, crime branch officials said. Chavan abandoned Pushkaraj after 12 hours with citizens and police hot on his heels.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of unit III officials led by additional commissioner (crime ) Pradeep Deshpande, deputy commissioner of police (crime ) Shirish Sardeshpande, assistant commissioners of police (crime ) Sameer Shaikh, unit III head Deepak Nikam, assistant police inspector Sandeep Deshmane, sub-inspectors Ajay Mehetre, Sanjay Gaikwad and Kiran Adagale, assistant sub-Inspector Dattatreya Garud, constables Anil Shinde, Kishore Shinde, Deepak Mate, Pravin Tapkir, Mehboob Mokashi, Ramdas Gonte, Santosh Kshirsagar, Shakil Shaikh, Macchindra Walke, Gajanan Ekbote, Wilson D Souza, Sandeep Rathod, Atul Sathe, Sandeep Talekar, Sachin Gaikwad, Kailash Salunke, Kalpesh Bansode and Sagar Toradmal arrested the suspect after a 36-hour chase covering 250 km.

DCP (crime ) Sardeshpande said that the accused kept a close watch on the target after he found that the child lived in a spacious bungalow before carrying out the abduction.

ACP Shaikh said that they had recovered two blades, one knife, three mobiles, one bed sheet, packets of biscuits and a centring equipment from his possession. The kidnapper would be produced before the court on Friday.

Past Incidents

March 23 Vikas Rambhavan Chavan kidnapped Pushkaraj Dhanawde (2) from Wadachi wadi and demanded Rs 10 lakh as ransom for his release.

February 21 Vikas Chavan’s bid to abduct Shree (6), son of Rahul Modak, was foiled by the alert autorickshaw driver in whose vehicle the child was carried. CCTV captured the incident.

March 1 Vikas Chavan he lured Arya (11) son of Shushant Shewale into trap but was unsuccessful in kidnapping. However, he managed to whisk away Arya’s mother’s mobile phone which has been recovered from his possession by crime branch sleuths.

