Child reported kidnapped in Pune, found hiding behind pipe

Her elder brother had scolded her for not attending school classes online that day, say police

pune Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:15 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
The girl is a student of Class 6 and lives with her parents and elder brother who is pursuing third year of engineering from a local college.
The girl is a student of Class 6 and lives with her parents and elder brother who is pursuing third year of engineering from a local college.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

A 10-year-old girl, who was reported as kidnapped on Wednesday, was found hiding inside her building in Bhosari on Thursday morning. She had run away from home after her elder brother scolded her for not attending online school lessons. The series of events began at 7:30pm on Wednesday at their residence on Dighi road, Bhosari.

The girl is a student of Class 6 and lives with her parents and elder brother who is pursuing third year of engineering from a local college.

“Her elder brother had scolded her for not attending school classes online that day. This had upset her and she ran out of the house,” said police sub-inspector Savarde who is investigating the case.

The parents panicked and approached the police after they failed to locate the girl till late in the night. At 1:40am on Thursday, a case was registered at Bhosari police station.

“The next morning, they found her sleeping in the duct in the garage of the building. She had spent the night there itself,” said PSI Savarde.

The 41-year-old mother of the child owns a beauty parlour while her father owns a shop, according to the police.

“She has an elder brother. She generally attends classes either on his phone or my phone. My parlour is on the top floor of our house so I’m available always. But yesterday she just refused to attend classes. We couldn’t eat or drink while thinking about her after we couldn’t find her. In the morning around 5:30am when the sun started coming up we went to the terrace to check again and when we looked down, we found her sleeping behind a big pipe. She is a fragile child so she hid completely behind the pipe,” said her 41-year-old mother.

A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) was registered at Bhosari police station.

