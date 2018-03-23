‘Chilly’ Pune all set to become warmer

Pune:

Pune recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 14.4 degree Celsius on Thursday. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was 39.7 degree Celsius at Brahmapuri. Pune experienced a maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), even as Pune recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Thursday, it is expected to rise by one to two degrees within the coming 48 hours.

"The skies are expected to remain clear in the coming week from 23 March to 28 March. During this period the minimum temperature is expected to increase from 14.4 degree Celsius to around 16 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature will increase to around 36 degree Celsius," said IMD officials.

IMD has predicted rain along with thunderstorms at a few isolated places in central Maharashtra on 24 March. In the other parts of the state the weather will continue to be dry on March 24. IMD has also predicted rainfall along with thunderstorms in Goa, and parts of central Maharashtra on 25 March, after which the weather is expected to become dry.