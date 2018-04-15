Choose your own adventure through these summer science camps in Pune

From 3D printing classes, romping basics of robotics, to a tryst with the outer space, science and technology enthusiasts have a number of experimental exploits in store for them. 14-year-old Class 8 student, Rishi Kulkarni of City International School, Pune has a list of enrollments lined up. While many of his friends had been planning a vacation or an adventure summer camp, the aspiring astrophysicist is planning on joining Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics School student programme in the last week of April. “These are crucial years of our lives, where we should have fun as well as learn in the process. And the different short-term courses and workshops in the city, are a great way to have best of both,” said Kulkarni.

WHAT: Electronics and Robotics Workshop

The workshop meant to equip students between 8 to 15 years of age with basics of electronics and robotics will be held in two batches across four months- April, March, May and June. With an intake of 15 students per batch, the workshop will touch upon topics like skill development in electronics and robotics, electronic sensors and circuit functionality,mechanical assembly and programming in robotics. The registrations for the classes to be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, need to be done with a payment of Rs 4,500 per student.

WHO: BVB’s Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre

WHERE: Senapati Bapat Road

WHEN: April 30 to March 18 and May 21 to June 8

WHAT: School Students’ Summer Project and Astronomy Camp

Children enjoying a science exhibition on the Science Day at SPPU, IUCAA on February 28, 2018. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Under this programme, 180 students from Pune schools, interested in astronomy, astrophysics and the workings of the outer space, are invited to spend time at IUCAA, working closely with the scientists there. Each week, a batch of 30 students, from the selected 180, are made to work on projects under the mentorship of the scientists. These students, between the age of 13 to 16 years, however, are selected based on the criteria given to the school heads and are taken based on their recommendation.

WHO: Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA)

WHERE: Pune University Campus

WHEN: April 23 to June 1

WHAT: Science model making workshop

The workshop meant for children in the age group of 10 to 13 years would comprise of sessions on various science experimental models like AC/DC Motor, Maglev Train, generator, spiral vow, trick models, mathematical puzzles, etc. The objective of the workshop was to enhance the understanding of fundamental principles through the mathematical and science models. Registration fee for the workshop is Rs 1000 per student. The centre also conducts several special coaching centres and practical classes for students and expands its laboratories and innovation hub for activities like junkyard genius competition, aeromodelling workshop, nature trail, etc.

WHO: Muktangan Exploratory Science Centre

WHERE: Kothrud

WHEN: April 16 to 19

WHAT: Workshop on Drone Making

The 2-day workshop will begin at 10 am till 2 pm, encompassing the basics of the aerodynamics, educating students about the mechanics of flying vehicles, stable and unstable systems and progress to the creation of drones using coding. The students between above the age of 10 years will be taught about the aerodynamics of uninhabited air vehicles (UAV), basics of electronics, and eventually assembly and flying of a full-fledged pluto drone. The registration for this workshop can be done with the payment of Rs 2000 per student.

WHO: Heramb Makerlab

WHERE: Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri

WHEN: May 25-26

WHAT: Make useful tech gadgets for your grandparents

The objective of the session is to equip students will the skill of model and gadget making, while allowing their creativity to run wild. With this session, the students will be encouraged to use technology, in terms of wood works, electronics, 3D printing, etc to create tech utility products for their grandparents. Using technologies like ARDUINO, sensor, fabrication tools, electronic tools, Raspberry pi, 3D printer etc the workshop will begin at 10 am and continue till 1.30 pm. With limited seats of 10 students only, the registration can be done with a payment of Rs 1,500.

WHO: DIY (Do It Yourself) Lab

WHERE: Kothrud

WHEN: April 23 to 28

WHAT: Vacation Students’ Programme (VSP)

The VSP is held annually for duration of seven weeks, in the month of May to July. Under this programme, the selected students spend the stipulated time at IUCAA working on specific research projects supervised by IUCAA academic members and eventually, it concludes with seminar presentations based on the projects, by the participants. The programme is designed for college students, pursuing either a BTech, BE or MSc degree courses in Physics, Applied Mathematics, Astronomy or Electronics. Every year, the applications are completed by February and those selected are paid a stipend of Rs 10,000 with free lodging on the IUCAA campus during the programme. For, outstation students, the programme also has the provision of paid second-class (non-A/C) return railway fares.

WHO: Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA)

WHERE: Pune University Campus

WHEN: May 14 to June 29

WHAT: Electronic circuit making on paper

The workshop is to help students understand the nuances of electronics in an easy and fun way. With a registration fee of Rs 500, students will be taught basic functionality creating circuit using conductive ink. Simplifying the procedure, the organizers hope to make the subject more relevant and skill-based rather than theory-based. Students above the age of 10 years are eligible to register for the workshop and the circuits made by the end of the session, will be given to them so that they can relate and understand its hands-on functionality while studying the subject in their respective schools.

WHO: Heramb Makerlab

WHERE: Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri

WHEN: April 14

WHAT: Workshop on SCRATCH programming

SCRATCH is a programming language and an online community which primarily is to help and facilitate children to create interactive stories, games, and animations. The workshop meant for students between the age of 8 to 13 years, will include building code in SCRATCH, creating simple program, making stories, conversations, animations and games using the software. It would also facilitate them to create interactive study lessons for future reference. With limited seats of 15 students only, the registration can be done with a payment of Rs 500.

WHO: Heramb Makerlab

WHERE: Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri

WHEN: April 21

WHAT: Workshop on Sustainable Use of Natural Resources

SPPU’s science park will be holding awareness workshops to give hands on training to children on Sustainable Use of Natural Resources, on two days in the month of May. Starting at 10:30am till 4:30 pm, the workshop will be held in 4 sessions, with demonstrations, group activities, games and hands on training, in a range of topics like understanding the composition of water- its microscopic diversity, origin of natural resources with a short film showing the disadvantages of extensive use of natural resources, interactive games about different ecosystems, house-hold level waste management sessions and hands on training on paper recycling. The deadline for registrations is April 20, to be done via an online form on the university website. Following this, a payment of Rs 50 is needed to be done on the day or enrollment or the workshop.

WHO: Science Park, Savitribai Phule Pune University

WHERE: Savitribai Phule Pune University Campus

WHEN: May 12 and May 26

WHAT: Computer numerical control (CNC) workshop for beginners

The CNC workshop designed for school students above the age of 14 years , will include software a step-by-step procedure of introduction to machine basics, pen plotter know how leading to eventual model making with hands-on experience. Starting at 10 am till 1 pm, the workshop will be help students work the CNC machine both on wood and metal. With a space of 2000 sq. ft., the center will conduct the session for a maximum of 15 students at a time, for a registration fee of Rs 1500. In addition to this, the center also conducts workshops on laser engraving, 3D printing, welding, full-fledged wood working, and electronics.

WHO: Kalaakaar Makerspace

WHERE: Baner

WHEN: April 22