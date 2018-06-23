Citizen activists bust illicit liquor den near Khadakwasla dam, Pune

In a major crackdown on illegal bootlegging in the city, citizen activists, under the guidance of Rahul Dambale, president, Republican Yuva Morcha, raided a massive illegal liquor den in a swampy patch near Khadakwasla dam at 6pm on Friday evening.

Dambale was informed of the illegal liquor brewery by residents after it was operational in full public view near the dam.

The activists complained that Rambhau Sonawane, the brewery operator, who was armed with a cleaver, attacked Dambale and Nagesh Bhosale, office bearer, Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, in front of the police.

Sonawane has been booked under Sections 307, 324,323,504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Haveli police.

Ashok Shelke, Haveli police station in-charge, said that the police have destroyed the illegal liquor den and has seized 700 litres of illicit liquor from the site.

Besides liquor, a large number of cans used to ferry the liquid to different destinations have also been seized, he added.

Shelke assured residents that the police will launch a complete crackdown on all such dens and have asked them to keep police informed about such cases in future.

“We are aggressively destroying all such illegal liquor dens and strict action is being taken. Residents must come forward and inform us about these elements,” said Shelke.

“We want to create awareness about how dangerous bootlegging is and how vicious and sinister it is for families and society at large. We have demanded the closure of all such liquor dens in the city. Action must be taken by the police to ensure that they do not begin operations again,” Dambale added.