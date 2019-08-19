City police foil dacoity bid in Bhosari, arrest six

pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday night foiled a dacoity attempt at Babar petrol pump in Bhosari and arrested six persons.

According to the police, the accused were planning dacoity near Rambhau Gabaji Garden at 11.30 pm. The arrested have been identified as Kundalik Devram Shekhare, 24, a resident of Fuge Vasti; Rameshwar Sopan Panchal, 28, a resident of Matoshree Park in Gawli chawl; Shubham Vitthal Nirmal, 22, a resident of Jadhav Bungalow chawl; Rupesh Dnyaneshwar Devkar, 24; Gajanan Premrao Fajge, 19 and Dayanand Mahadev Survase,19, all residents of Bhosari.

The police are yet to nab two of their accomplices. The men were found in possession of three two-wheelers, including a Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa, Hero Deluxe, and weapons, according to the police.

Sub-inspector PT Chate of Dighi police station is investigating the case. The complaint has been lodged by officials of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch who made the arrest.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Dighi police station against eight persons.

