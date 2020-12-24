Clubs, lounges stare at losses under the night curfew shadow in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 20:14 IST

Pune: Following the imposition of 11pm-6am night curfew in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, those looking forward to hold celebrations at clubs and lounges have changed their plans for New Year eve.

According to owners, clubs and lounges that had just started picking up business were hard at work preparing for the New Year’s bash. The recent order of night curfew has hit their plans, causing financial loss.

The night curfew has been imposed since December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure to prevent coronavirus infection.

“The curfew is going to affect our businesses badly. Since there was nothing possible during the lockdown, everybody suffered losses. Many establishments had planned to cover the loss during Christmas and New Year. We respect the order, but it is going to affect us,” said Rajshekar Birajdar, admin head of Zeleb Night Life located on Mundhwa road, Koregaon Park Annexe.

“We had just started to get our crowd back. The night curfew period will affect our business by 30 per cent. Apart from loss of revenue, we dug ourselves a deeper hole as we have to spend on preparations for the upcoming nights. We had already booked DJs, lights, sound systems, and decorations,” said Ashish Goyal, owner of Mafia Sky Lounge at Vimannagar and the 360-degree revolving restaurant at Deccan.

Along with the establishments, their patrons aren’t the happiest either. With 11 pm being the deadline, many had to rethink their New Year’ eve night.

“Because of the curfew, most of the clubs have cancelled their parties, and if they haven’t, they have rescheduled them to end by 11 pm. Now, mostly we’ll party at home, maybe order some takeout. We don’t see any logic in the curfew. People who want to roam outside will do so, let it be before 11 pm or after,” said 20-year-old Banner-based lifestyle blogger Gayatri Muley.

“Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet. We understand that the curfew is for our benefit. It is sad that we can’t go through with our plans. We thought that after the lockdown we will finally end 2020 on a good fun note, but on the other end, we do have to follow the rules for our safety. We will have to plan something else for the New Year’s eve,” said Abhishek Thakur, a 22-year-old student living in Kothrud.