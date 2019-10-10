e-paper
CM Fadnavis attacks opposition in Phaltan, says Cong-NCP only gave people “false promises”

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of “not doing anything” except giving “false and misleading” promises during the last 15 years of their before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena government came to power in 2014.

Fadnavis was addressing a public rally at Phaltan in Satara district on Thursday and said that western Maharashtra has given the highest number of Congress-NCP leaders in the past and yet, they didn’t do anything to develop the region.

“The Congress-NCP even had an irrigation minister from western Maharashtra, however, they were not able to justice to irrigation projects in the region,” quipped Fadnavis.

“However, within five years of the BJP-Sena government, we have given funds to complete the incompleted projects in the region,” added Shah.

“Congress and NCP did not do anything for 15 years except giving false and misleading promises. But after our government came to power five years back, we worked for the poor, downtrodden, tribals, minorities, farmers, OBCs and women, and tried to bring about a transformation (in their lives),” he said.

Fadnavis said that the BJP government would add more glory to western Maharashtra by connecting drought-affected areas of Solapur and Satara through canals. The World Bank team has already visited Kolhapur and Sangli areas and has assured the government of providing funds for the canals, said Shah.

Fadnavis also claimed that the BJP government has given the highest loan waiver to the farmers of the state, along with the reservation for the Maratha community and are now in talks of giving reservation to the Dhangar community.

“But let me tell you that monetary relief alone is not enough. We will have to provide water for farming through sustainable irrigation. During the five years, we carried out several watershed management projects through the Jalyukta Shivar programme,” he said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 18:49 IST

