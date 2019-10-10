CM Fadnavis holds roadshow in Bhosari amid heavy rains

pune

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:29 IST

Thousands of residents on the streets, loud cheers, feet-long garlands and jam-packed lanes were the norm of the day on Thursday in Bhosari. The electric election mood in Bhosari was palpable as the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a roadshow amid heavy rains in the area.

The roadshow by the Maharashtra CM was as a part of the election campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mahesh Landge who is contesting from Bhosari Assembly constituency.

Thousands of people had gathered on the road to witness the roadshow and cheered for the chief minister despite being drenched by the rain. The roadshow went on for almost two hours with the CM appealing to the Bhosari citizens to vote for Mahesh Landge and help him win with record margin.

The CM had landed at a helipad located on Telco road, Bhosari at 6:15pm. Mahesh Landge, former Sena MP Adhalrao Patil along with senior party leaders welcomed Fadnavis.

The roadshow started from Bhosari’s PMT chowk after the CM garlanded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Bhosari chowk. The roadshow continued till Dighi road, Siddheshwar School, Alandi road, Late Ankushrao Landge Auditorium.

However, due to roadshow the Pune-Nashik highway witnessed traffic congestion for almost three hours. Mahesh Landge said, “I am sorry that my roadshow caused traffic jams in Bhosari even though we had put in place measures to maintain traffic.”

Kavita Sangle, a commuter in Bhosari, said, “I was stuck in traffic almost for an hour. I had to drop my son to class which is located in Chinchwad on the Mumbai-Pune highway.”

