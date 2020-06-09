e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Community participation, micro contact tracing, low mortality rate: centre lays out Pune plan

Community participation, micro contact tracing, low mortality rate: centre lays out Pune plan

pune Updated: Jun 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

Day 2 of the central team visit to Pune saw team chief, Kunal Kumar instruct the city’s civic administrators to increase the contact tracing, even at the micro level, to keep the Covid-19 numbers under control.

Kumar said, “Pune is doing good contact tracing, but needs to increase this effort as positive cases will get identified at an earlier stage.”

Kumar added, “The administration need not worry about positive cases increasing, which is a sign of good contact tracing. Instead, efforts should be made to bring down the mortality rate. If early detection happens, it will bring down the mortality rate.” Kumar, on Tuesday, cited community participation as being a key factor in Pune’s ability to handle the Covid-19 situation.

Kumar visited the Smart city control room on Tuesday where he said, “Pune is the best city for community participation in the country. People come forward with positive suggestions and the administration must take them up to fight against Covid-19. Community participation will help bring down the burden on administration.”

The central team were on a two-day visit to Pune and spent part of the second day video conferencing with various district heads in Maharashtra.

top news
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
Nepal’s lawmakers back amendment to give legal support to new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
US employers laid-off 7.7 million workers in April
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
103-yr-old man is walking marathon to raise funds for Covid research
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In