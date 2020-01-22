Conference relooks at Lokmanya Tilak’s selfless philosophy in education, life

pune

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 21:04 IST

In a spontaneous presentation, Amiya Bhaumik, founder and vice-chancellor of Lincoln University, Malaysia, on Wednesday listed out Lokmanya Tilak’s contribution in developing the human character and how he should not be looked at as just a freedom fighter.

Bhaumik was speaking at the three-day international conference on Lokmanya Tilak- maker of modern India, at the Jayantrao Tilak Auditorium.

The conference is being organised to discuss the importance of Lokmanya Tilak’s thoughts to help create a modern India, even 100 years after his death.

“People treat and know him as just a freedom fighter, but in reality he helped develop the country and built the foundations for the modern society. He gave us the concept to develop human character through education, just like Swami Vivekanand, and gave importance to it. Sadly, the current education system has become a money-making utility. We are not following their ideas and hence, are facing problems of unemployment, criminalisation and conflicting communalism,” said Bhaumik.

Bhaumik also stressed Tilak’s selfless sacrifice to human society. “There will be better communication in the society if we encompass ethics and values in it. We have taken values and ethics for granted. We should be looking at making selfless sacrifice to get ahead in life. Education should get utmost important so that it can make a difference to society,” he added.

Schedule

Speakers like Jayant Deopujari, chairman, Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), Ayush; Japanese professors Ozaki Hiroki; Chida Satomi and Isogai Tomio will be present on the second day of the conference (January 23) and will shed light on the influences of Japanese culture and education.

On January 24, VV Bhosekar, director, Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) and Dr Vijay Bhatkar, eminent scientist, will conclude the conference with their presentations.