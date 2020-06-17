Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission starts virtual hearing of complaints filed online

pune

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:29 IST

The State (Maharashtra) Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has begun to access complaints filed online through the use of its consumerconnect.co.in website.

Case hearings also take place online, wherein the gotomeeting app, available on the Playstore, is used.

Consumers can now file complaints on consumerconnect, after which they are given a log-in ID. This log-in ID enables a complainant to access the hearing via the gotomeeting app.

Complainants must pay an e-fee of Rs 500 to register and an e-charge for an online appellate hearing is Rs 750. Both charges as per the state government general resolution (GR).

The Pune branch of the forum currently has a pendency of 2,000 cases before the bench, till date.

Justice AP Bhangale, state president of the commission, in a circular dated June 10, stated, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the regular functioning of the SCDRC at present is stopped. It has been decided to start hearing of cases which are ready for hearings and arguments. However, due to Covid 19, the physical hearing before the commission is not possible.Therefore, the undersigned has decided to start virtual hearing of the cases which are ready for final hearing.”

Advocate Umesh Jawalikar,president, Pune District Consumer Redressal Forum, said, “During the Covid crisis, the hearing of the cases will be done online through the online platforms. The complainant, lawyers and forum will be participating online from their homes. We are working as per the circular of the state government. The hearings can be recorded and will be in line with how the higher courts are functioning online. It is a secure system where documents once submitted at the centralised location will be assigned to areas of jurisdiction. The link generated will sent to the parties through the administrator.”

Jawalikar said that the new arrangement is aimed at providing justice to consumers during the pandemic.

“Our office, near the Pune railway station, is situated near a containment zone (Dhole Patil road). It is not advisable for individuals come to the court. This is the most transparent system. Also, consumer awareness is the need of the hour during this Pandemic,” he said.

Consumer redressal online - how it works

- Log on to consumerconnect.co.in, register, get user ID

- Upload all scanned copies of documents

- Uploaded data sent to state commission, which then assigns it to consumer forum of respective district, where it can be accessed online

- gotomeeting app enables complainant to be present for hearings online

- User ID generated on consumerconnect.co.in to be used to access hearing via app

- Link will be provided by the consumer forum which will enable her/him to access hearing

- Forum president, defence counsel and lawyer of the opponent party all present at hearing