Corporator, arrested for vandalism in Ahmednagar, dies in custody

Former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and sitting corporator from Ahmednagar, Kailas Giravale, died at the Sassoon General Hospital. He was in police custody when he died. While the case was registered by the Bund Garden police as accidental death, it was later transferred to the criminal investigation department (CID) for further probe.

Giravale, 55, a local politician from Ahmednagar, was arrested in a case of vandalism at the Ahmednagar city police superintendent's office. This vandalism was a reaction to the arrest of NCP legislator Sangram Jagtap in connection with the murder of two Shiv Sena leaders in Kedgaon. There was yet another case filed against Giravale for illegally possessing firecrackers and alcohol.

Following his arrest, Giravale, while in police custody, was shifted to the Ahmednagar civil hospital on Sunday as he complained of chest pain. Later, Giravale was shifted to the Sassoon General Hospital after his health deteriorated. Giravale’s advance report of his post-mortem read, "coronary artery disease with evidence of septicaemia."

According to Ranjankumar Sharma, Ahmednagar superintendent of police, based on the request from his relatives, police had given permission to shift Giravale to a private hospital. However, doctors at Sassoon said that his health condition was “serious” and patient cannot be shifted.

Hours before Giravale was declared dead, the deceased politician's brother, Babasaheb Giravale, submitted a written complaint to the Bund Garden police claiming police brutality by officers of the Ahmednagar city police, which is investigating the case he was arrested for.

Even though Giravale was named and arrested in the vandalism case, he was in police custody for a case of possession of illegal alcohol registered against him on April 10.

For vandalism at the SP office, a case under Sections 353, 333, 337, 143, 147, 148, 149, 452, 427, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3 and 7 of the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, and Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, was registered against 51 people at the Bhingar Camp police station. Various people were arrested and sent to police custody in the case. Giravale was arrested in the case on April 8 and sent to police custody till April 10 after which he was remanded to judicial custody at Nashik central jail by a local Ahmednagar court.

On April 10, a case under Section 65(e) (illegal import of intoxicant or hemp) of Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949, was registered against Giravale at the Kotwali police station. He was brought from Nashik central jail and arrested in this case on April 13 and remanded to one day in police custody on April 14.

Efforts were made by the family members to shift him to Ruby Hall Clinic for further treatment. However, the Sassoon General Hospital refused to do so until a court order was provided. Once a court order was provided, medical professionals from the Sassoon General Hospital stated that he was not in a condition to be shifted. The doctors at Sassoon pronounced him dead at 10:50 pm on Monday.