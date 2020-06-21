Covid-19 check-up bus to restart service in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation

pune

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 17:13 IST

The Covid-19 check-up bus which was out of service for the last one week will restart its operations from Monday in Pimpri-Chinchwad and nearby areas.

“Streamlining of the agreement was in process as there has been a change in Covid-19 test rates by the state government. The bus will now collect Covid-19 samples from Covid-19 care centres and pre-screening of Covid-19 samples will be conducted in the bus,” said Shravan Hardikar, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner on why the bus was not in service for a week.

The bus is currently being parked at Walhekarwadi, Chinchwad, providing free service to people who are tested positive. Services like CT scan, X-Ray, teleradiology and swab testing can be conducted inside the bus.

“Due to technical reasons the bus was out of service, we will be starting its service from Monday,” said Dr Kiran Bhise from Krsnaa diagnostics who has provided the bus.

Before going on a break, the Covid-19 check-up bus was very useful for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.