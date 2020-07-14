Covid Impact: One session a day at Pune district court

pune

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:08 IST

With a focus on top and priority cases, the Pune district court has announced it will be functional for only one session a day in July amidst an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

The Pune Bar Association (PBA) has appealed to litigants and lawyers to compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distancing while visiting court premises. However, a court notification further stated that the taluka court will function in two sessions.

It further mentions that the taluka courts located in containment zones will function for one session, while others in non-containment zones will operate in two sessions.

According to the PBA, the court is functional between 11am to 2pm and the court is hearing only urgent and important matters of top priority like bail. The notification to the effect was released by principal judge Neeraj Dhote.

Pune bar association president advocate Satish Mulik said, “Currently, all the lawyers’ fraternity and those visiting the court premises are requested to follow the highest standards of hygiene, social distancing and wearing of masks. The most important cases are being dealt with in the court and the court will function only for one session during the entire month of July taking into account the rapidly spreading Covid-19 infection. With the announcement of the lockdown, the number of visitors to Shivajinagar court has reduced,” he said.

Vaishali Chandane, advocate, president, family courts association said, “The family court will function from 10.30am until 3.30pm. All the safety precautions are to be undertaken and guidelines followed to prevent the spread of infection.”

The bar rooms where the lawyers store their case documents and files were opened for access after three months for only two hours. The bar room was opened after requests were made by PBA. The bar room was closed again until further orders, PBA informed.