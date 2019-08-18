‘Cows from military farms not likely to be sent to flood-affected areas in Maharashtra’

pune

At least 2,914 cows are to be transferred to the state government from the army establishments by January this year. However, after eight months, 2,220 cows remain on military farms in Pimpri and Deolali. Shivani Sadanand Singh spoke to Laxminarayan Mishra, commissioner of state animal husbandry department and Dhananjay Parkale, additional commissioner of animal husbandry department and chief executive officer of Maharashtra Livestock Board, to know the reasons for the delay in transfers.

Why is there a delay in the transfer of cows from army authorities to the state government, even though money was paid by the state in January ?

Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Mishra The transfer process has been streamlined now. We are planning to transfer 800 cows to Beed and 200 to Jalna. The planning has been done and I have issued a letter. Before the assembly elections, all transfers will take place. Two hundred-and- sixty-nine cows are already in Tathawade and we have plans for some cows to be transferred to Gadchiroli (Varsha) and other areas.

Additional Commissioner Parkale The Tathawade farm was not the only farm where the animals were to be transferred. Actually in Vidarbha, there is another farm, where we had to complete the infrastructure. Now, it is complete and cows can be transferred there. Also, before transfer, there are various protocols we have to follow like checking animals for various contagious diseases. So, the protocols took a lot of time. Testing protocols took place and there were some queries from the army side as well and we had to satisfy them and then, the actual transfer started. Now, all issues have been resolved. All testing has been done. Initially, it was a policy decision between the state government of Maharashtra and the central government. After the policy decision, then the army authorities asked to remit the cost of the animals to them and that took some time as we had to take approval from higher authorities as it was a huge amount.

Will you also be considering transferring these cows to flood-affected regions, which have faced a massive loss of livestock?

Mishra This is a government decision, we only help economically weak farmers who need these cows, so, wherever there is a demand, we will transfer. Mostly to self-help groups and women help-groups, that is the government’s decision.

Parkale No, we won’t be sending these hybrid cows to the flood-affected districts. Maybe because of the climate there and the unhygienic conditions right now in those areas which arose after the floods, I don’t think they will survive there. So, we are not likely to transfer these cows to those districts. Instead, we will pay them the compensation amount.

Where will the cows be transferred?

Parkale The procedure to transfer is that we hand over these cows to the collectors of drought-hit districts like Jalna and Beed and then, it is sent to self-help groups or poor farmers.

There were also plans to build a breed bank with the help of these military farm cows.

Mishra - The Tathawade farm near Pune is for that purpose only. We are establishing an embryo transfer technology, among other things, there to build our breed bank.

What benefit will the state government have with these high-yielding variety of cows, in terms of milk production?

Parkale In comparison to the state numbers, the number of animals is less. So, it will not make a huge difference on the total collection of milk, but it will definitely help farmers and the animals will add to their family income. But for the state as a whole, we don’t expect any big rise in numbers.

Only 269 cows have been transferred till now. What about the others?

Mishra Some of the cows tested positive for TB and brucellosis, so are not taking them, but others which are healthy will be transferred soon.

Parkale We are ready and 1,555 animals will be transferred within 15-20 days.

