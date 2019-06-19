Crisis looms over Pune? No water in reservoirs, no rains in sight

Delayed rains and scanty pre-monsoon showers have led to drying up of dams providing water to Pune, painting a grim picture for the city.

As on Tuesday, the cumulative stock in four dams which provide water to the city — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Varasgaon — stands at 2.72 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). Last year. during the same period, the water level in the four dams was 3.07 TMC.

Last year, monsoon had arrived by this time of the month, however, this year, no rain is compounding the severe water crisis, according to the state irrigation department.

As far as Pune region is concerned, it has only 6.35% of live water stock as against 17.42% on the same day last year.

The issue may aggregate further with the administration mandated to release 0.58 TMC of water from the existing water stock from Khadakwasla dam during the Wari procession on June 26-27 to meet water demands of Warkaris (pilgrims).

Sanjeev D Chopade, superintending engineer, Pune irrigation circle, said, “The water level across dams is dropping fast because there was inadequate rainfall last year. Monsoon will arrive in the state by June 21 and hence, there is no need to worry about the water stock.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast monsoon arrival by June 22 for the state.

“We are confident that the available water will be sufficient till July 15,” added Chopade.

Secretary of the second Maharashtra Irrigation Commission, DM More, said that though the IMD has forecast arrival of monsoon in the state on Friday, but water from the initial rain shower will percolate in the dried soil and it will not be useful for filling dams. Refilling of dams will start only after two months. Hence, we have to re-think about the usage of our existing water stock available in dams.”

According to IMD, till June 17, the country has been witnessed 43 per cent rainfall deficiency. As far as central Maharashtra and Marathwada region is concerned, both the regions have been witnessing 93 and 91 per cent rainfall deficiency respectively till June 12. However, the entire state has witnessed 87 per cent rainfall deficiency.

Depleting levels every day

Intro- Pune region has only 6.35% of live water stock as against 17.42% on the same day last year.

Name of dam - TMC - % of Water

Khadakwasala 0.41 -20.97

Panshet 1.53 -14.40

Temghar 0.78 -6.0

Varasgaon 00- 00

Rainfall deficiency till June 18 (In mm)

Name of region -Actual rainfall - Normal rainfall -% Deficiency

Konkan and Goa -5 - 28.6 (-83)

Central Maharashtra -0.5 - 6.3 (-93)

Marathwada - 0.4 - 4.5 (-91)

Vidharbha -0.8 - 6.5 (-88)

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 16:23 IST