Dalit victims stage protest outside district collectors office in Pune demanding compensation

Two Dalits victims- a speech impaired youth injured in a stone pelting attack and another whose family business establishment was allegedly set on fire by rioters have been camping outside the district collectors office for past three weeks demanding compensation and effective action against the culprits.

Amit Bhongade (23), a resident of Yawatmal and a member of Samata Sainik Dal had come to Bhima Koregaon Obelisk on January 1 to pay respects when he found himself under the attack of stone pelters and was injured as riots broke out in the area. He was admitted to Sassoon general hospital after a stone hit him on his head, where due to viral which was doing rounds back then,he contracting bilateral vocal cords palsy and underwent a surgery which left his vocal cords damaged, barely able to speak.

The police lodged an FIR against unidentified persons in May after continuous follow up with the top brass of the rural police. Republican Bharat President Akash Sable who has been fighting for Bhongade’s case, said “ The police lodged an FIR as late as May and are yet to include the stringent sections. His name does not figure in the list of victims hence he is yet to receive compensation. We want the state to not only compensate him but also provide him with a government job.” Sable lamented that the district administration was not proactive and doing enough to alleviate Bhongade’s plight.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram, said “ The resident deputy collector (RDC) has taken two meetings with Bhongade. I will speak to him during next few days. There is no problem and we will help him out in his case. The only thing is that they want it to happen quickly.”

Dalit entrepreneur Ashok Athawale whose business establishment was allegedly torn down and burnt by the mobs said that despite the completion of 90 days since the FIR being lodged against the accused, the police are yet to send a copy of the charge-sheet to the court. “ How will we get justice and how will the law breakers fear the law if justice is delayed. We want swift action,” he said.

Sable taking an overview of the two cases, said that wheels of justice were moving very slowly in Bhima Koregaon riot affect Dalits cases and demanded an early acceptance of their democratic demands. He had earlier taken up the case of demanding an investigation into the mysterious death of Dalit girl Pooja Sakat in Bhima Koregaon.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 16:31 IST