DCP cybercrime of Pune, deputed to National Investigation Agency

Jyotipriya Singh, deputy commissioner of police, cyber crime and economic offences wing, Pune has been deputed to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Singh received orders to the effect on Wednesday.

K Venkatesham, commissioner of Pune police, confirmed the news while signing the necessary relieving documents for DCP Singh.

“I had applied for NIA last year in July-August. I’m moving closer to family. My tenure here taught me skills that will prove useful during my work at NIA,” said DCP Singh, who will join NIA in the capacity of a superintendent of police.

During her tenure of six months, Singh has investigated the Cosmos bank hacking and fraud case worth Rs 94 crore. The case, which marked her time as DCP cyber crime, has reached a concluding phase of investigation, she said.

As a farewell gesture, commissioner Venkatesham and Ravindra Sengaonkar, joint police commissioner of Pune police presented Singh with a memento. DCP Singh will be wrapping up her duties in Pune and will report to NIA headquarters in Delhi in the next couple of days.

Police inspector, wife killed in road accident

A police inspector from Beed and his wife were killed in a road accident on Wednesday, in Belwandi village of Shrigonda taluka, Ahmednagar district.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Jadhav and his wife Sujata, who lived in Beed. Anil was posted at Dharur police station in Beed.

The incident took place on Pune-Ahmednagar highway when Anil was driving a car and coming towards Pune, according to station house officer at Shirur police station. The car rammed into a divider, the police said. Police officials of Shirur police station rushed to help the deceased, but could not save them.

A case in the matter was registered at Belwandi police station, under Ahmednagar police jurisdiction on Wednesday.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 17:07 IST