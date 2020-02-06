e-paper
Home / Pune News / Defence ministry extends tenure of Cantt board members by 6 months

Defence ministry extends tenure of Cantt board members by 6 months

pune Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:07 IST
The ministry of defence has extended the term of offices of all elected members of the Cantonment boards across the country for the next six months.

The ministry of defence issued an order on February 5 stating that the current board tenure of all the elected board members of 62 Cantonment boards in the country will remain functional for the next six months, i.e., till the end of August.

A section of the elected board members welcomed the move and said that it would give them more time to complete development works in the area while the former elected members and aspirants said that they had been preparing for the elections and the extension was upsetting.

Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) chief executive officer (CEO) Amit Kumar said that they have received a copy of the communication of the directive and accordingly, the tenure stands extended.

According to PCB officials, the PCB is facing a precarious financial condition ever since the government abolished the local body tax, following the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST). The PCB is yet to recover Rs 400 crore from the state government and has come under the redline for budget deficit. A number of development projects have been hit because of the lack of finances.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament from Pune, Girish Bapat, in his parliamentary address raised the issue of infrastructural development of the Cantonment boards and said that the British-era laws were the reason behind non-grant of funds to the Cantonment boards. He demanded that the central government streamline the flow of funds to the boards.

He pointed out that in the absence of funds the development of cantonments has taken a back seat and demanded that the Centre should smoothen the process of fund allocation. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the query in the Parliament that the state governments must also pitch in with funds to the Cantonment boards.

