Despite tight vigil for board exams, 800 copy cases registered in state 

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 20:56 IST

At least 800 copy cases have been registered by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), as of March 8, for the ongoing Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams in the state.

This year, the board had initiated a “copy-free” drive, but it looks like the number of cases will cross 1,000 this year.

“Despite deploying 273 flying squads across nine board divisions in the state, there is a rise in the copy cases,” said an educational officer, requesting anonymity.

On Friday, March 6, a total of 26 copy cases were registered during the Hindi language paper. On Saturday, 2 copy cases were registered in the state for the second or third language paper.

HSC exams started on February 18 and will end on March 18, whereas, SSC exams began on March 3 and will end on March 23.

Ashok Bhosale state secretary, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education said, “Our flying squads are working diligently across the state and there won’t be a rise in the copy cases this year. Once the copy case is registered, we conduct an inquiry and the final report is sent to the authorities concerned. We will keep a close watch across all nine divisions till both the exams end and we will monitor all the cheating cases.”

Counsellors to the rescue

Just like every year, this year too, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have appointed counsellors for students in order to curb stress during the SSC and HSC exams. However, private organisations, too are providing help to students through counselling. Hence, the number of stress related calls to state-appointed councillors are not on the rise, said MSBSHSE department officials.

“I am working as a student counsellor for last several years with the state board and this year I found that the calls have gone down. We get calls regularly but the frequency is less now, as private organisations are also providing a similar service. Even parents are coping up with the children exam pressure and not burdening them with their expectations,” said Ramesh Patil, authorised student counsellor appointed by the state board for Pune district.

By the numbers (box)

800 - total number of cheating cases registered in state for the SSC, HSC exams

273 - Number of flying squads deployed across state

9 - Total number of divisions in state