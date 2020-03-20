Detail survey at Urse toll plaza, no thermal scanners at railway stations till now

pune

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 19:47 IST

Intensifying efforts to check the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) infections in the city, the Pune district administration on Friday began thermal screenings at the Urse toll plaza on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

Those with a travel history to the 11 worst-affected countries, who enter the city via road or train, are screened.

At Urse toll plaza, on Friday, a police team was deployed to check the passengers, along with a team of health officials. If the traveller has health issues, s/he is immediately taken to the quarantine section at the YCM Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad, said officials.

“Special police force has been deployed to check the passengers who have a travel history, a ‘home quarantine’ mark on the hand given at the Mumbai airport. Information related to the travellers will be then passed on to the local governing bodies,” said Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar.

However, despite orders from district administration to begin thermal scanning, the process was not being carried out at Pune railway station.

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson said, “On Friday, we carried out a detailed survey along with state government medical officials to identify spots at the Pune railway station where the thermal scanning can be done. Accordingly, the exit gate towards the Parcel office will be closed now and the thermal scanning will be done at this spot for the passengers.”

“We are also starting the thermal screening of passengers at the Pune railway station very soon. This is as per the precautionary measures for the safety of all passengers travelling to and from the station.” Mhaisekar added.