DIAT develops bed isolation system for Covid +ve patients

DIAT develops bed isolation system for Covid +ve patients

Each envelope is capable of housing one set of bed, table and chair along with some walking space.

pune Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The entire envelope is maintained at a low pressure (suction) with adjustable flow rate to restrain the spread of infection
The entire envelope is maintained at a low pressure (suction) with adjustable flow rate to restrain the spread of infection
         

In the current pandemic, due to the continuous increase of Covid-19 positive patients, the bed requirement is increasing day by day. The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, (DIAT) Pune has developed Aashray, the medical bed isolation system to combat Covid-19 by minimizing the spread of the infection released by the patient.

This is a low cost, reusable solution to maintain proper isolation of Covid-19 patients by creating suction, negative pressure near exhale, and further filtering and disinfecting the aerosol.

The bed isolation system envelopes are made up of specialized material and manufacturing process with transparent and translucent 7.5(l) ×7(w) ×6.5(h) ft3 size supported on medical grade materials structure. The product is modular and portable in design and can be suitable for different requirements such as institutional, hospitals and home individual quarantine. The envelope is reusable as it is antibacterial-antifungal and can be sanitized.

Each envelope is capable of housing one set of bed, table and chair along with some walking space. The width of the envelope can be adjusted as per the availability of space. The envelope is opaque up to 3 feet from bottom to maintain the privacy of the patient.

The entire envelope is maintained at a low pressure (suction) with adjustable flow rate to restrain the spread of infection inside the hall or the intensive care unit (ICU). Each envelope is connected to the main duct equipped with UV light and filter circuit of pre, fine and HEPA filter (recommended for medical application) and suction blower. The cross-flow of air from the top of the envelope towards the main duct is regulated (with a flap valve) as per the comfort conditions of the patient. The contaminants are continuously sucked through the duct and accumulated at the filters which are projected with UV light. The suction blower throws the filtered and contamination-free air to the outside environment.

As per prototype manufacturer (M/s Cleancore Solutions Pvt Ltd. Bhosari, Pune) the cost of the setup for a unit of 10 beds are Rs 1 lakh approximately and for home quarantine, it is Rs 15,000 for a single bed.

