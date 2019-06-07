District Badminton Championship: Pune junior champs all set to storm senior levels

City shuttlers Arya Bhivpathaki and Purva Barve, who were the shinning stars at the junior level, are now ready to shift their focus to the men’s and women’s categories in badminton tournaments.

Bhivpathaki (21) and Barve (18) won lot of laurels right from their under-12 days and the duo is currently top seeded in the men’s and women’s category respectively in the ongoing Pune District Badminton Championship underway at the Modern Sport Complex in Shivajinagar.

On Thursday, both of them won their respective pre-quarter-final matches with ease. Bhivpathaki got the better of Mihir Palande 21-9, 21-8 in a 16-minute battle while Purva Barve took only 13 minutes to send Krupali Shendge packing with a scoreline of 21-3, 21-5.

This season, Bhivpathaki is looking to improve his Badminton Association of India (BAI) standings, where he is currently ranked 41 in the men’s category. “It is the start of the season and the shorter aim is to win the state championship. The main aim is to become a part of India B and India C team (part of the national camp),” said Bhivpathaki, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune.

Arya Bhivpathaki. ( HT/PHOTO )

“The players you see on the television sets are all from India A team, while players who are ranked under top 16 get selected in the India B and India C team. So, getting to that level is something which I am aiming for this year,” added Bhivpathaki.

The 2018 season did not produce many wins for Bhivpathaki, but it made him more mature as a player. “In most of the tournaments, I made the quarter-finals, semi-finals and on a few occasions, even the final rounds, but I was not able win the matches. I used to feel tired before the match, so I have worked a lot on improving my stamina,” added Bhivpathaki.

On challenges of playing at the senior level, Bhivpathaki, added, “It is all about how you prepare yourself and perform on your day. You just need to play your best to deliver good results.”

Bhivpathaki trains under Hemant Hardikar at the Modern Sports Complex.

Will enjoy the women’s circuit: Barve

Barve is taking part in the Pune District Championship after a gap of three years and considers this tournament as a warm-up event.

“It will be the first year where I will be only focusing on the women’s section. It was a last moment decision to participate in the tournament, however my coach Nikhil sir (Kanetkar) supported me. I am considering this tournament as a warm-up event,” said Barve.

In April, Barve emerged as the runners-up in the Yonex-Sunrise Mathrubhumi All India Senior Ranking Badminton tournament in Kozhikode, Kerala.

“The future is challenging as I will be facing talented players coming from all states. I am excited to play in the women’s circuit. It will be fun to play against them,” added Barve, who is currently ranked 30 in BAI women’s ranking.

What’s ahead in 2019

Arya Bhivpathaki will be in action:

June: All India senior ranking in Vijayawada

June: All India senior ranking in Hyderabad

July: 1st senior Maharashtra state selection in Nanded

August: Senior inter-district and state championship in Parbhani

November: All India senior ranking badminton tournament in Pune

November: 2nd senior state selection tournament at Karad

Purva Barve will be in action:

June: All India senior ranking in Vijayawada

June: All India senior ranking in Hyderabad

Barve has not decided about which tournaments she will be playing further. She also has plans to play overseas tournaments.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 16:22 IST