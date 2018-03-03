DSK, wife Hemanti lodged in Yerawada Central jail till March 15

Prominent real estate developer DS Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti will be staying in Yerawada Central Jail till their judicial custody ends on March 15. The Kulkarnis were produced before the Shivajinagar court on Thursday following the expiry of their police custody.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Nilesh More said that Kulkarni, popularly known as DSK, and his wife were sent to Yerawada jail after they were remanded in judicial custody.

Earlier, the prosecution had demanded two more days of police custody citing that DSK was involved in a serious financial fraud wherein seven top end cars had been seized as part of the investigations by the police. The investigation needs more interrogation of DSK on various counts, the prosecutor argued. However, the court turned down the prosecution’s plea and instead the couple was sent to judicial custody.

DSK’s lawyer reasoned with the court that he be allowed treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital though the court turned down the request.

Meanwhile, EOW confiscated additional high-end cars and two-wheelers of arrested builder DS Kulkarni from a showroom inside Veeya Vantage on Law College road. The confiscated cars comprises one Porsche, one BMW, two Toyota Camry and one MV Augusta Superbike.

Kulkarni and Hemanti were arrested from the hotel in Delhi in the wee hours of February 17, by a team of Pune police crime branch. The Kulkarnis were arrested as the Bombay High Court had vacated the interim protection pending their anticipatory bail. They have been booked by EOW of Pune city police on charges of cheating over 2,500 investors to the tune of Rs 230 crore.

The sessions court last Friday had remanded the city-based real estate developer and his wife to police custody for seven days. Special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan said EOW had obtained crucial information related to money transfers from the personal account of Hemanti.

The EOW is tracking the money trail and trying to unearth the whole conspiracy and also the modus operandi of the accused. The police have submitted details related to two electronic lockers that the Kulkarnis did not provide information about the keys. Police have seized a number of documents as part of the widened investigations in the case.

EOW investigations have revealed that the couple had systematically formed partnership firms without taking the mandatory permissions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI); released big budget advertisements attracting investors and collected money from them with the sole intention of cheating.

DSK, who was remanded to police custody for a week on February 17, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sassoon general hospital on February 18 after he fell unconscious in the police lock up.

A special court on February 20 had passed an order stating that Kulkarni be moved to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital for 48 hours, directing him to appear before the medical board of Sassoon General hospital on February 23 and for medical reports to be submitted in court.

The DSK couple was booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 34 (common intention) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act. The case was registered on October 28, 2017 at the Shivajinagar police station in Pune after which the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) took over the case.