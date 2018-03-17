Expanding Pune: Smooth road to development hits technical snag in Pimple Saudagar

prachi.bari@htlive.com

Pimple Saudagar in Pimpri Chinchwad is often hailed as the ‘Mini Deccan’ of the city for the planned infrastructure and for the various shopping and entertainment centres. However, distribution of water supply and power fluctuation during summers seems to be a major issue.

According to the residents of the area, many housing societies have to spend a lot of money to get water through tankers during summers. Residents complain that water crisis is mainly because of the rapid development of residential societies in the area.

Sneha Mahajan, a housewife, who shifted from Aundh to Pimple Saudagar 10 years ago, said, the residents face water scarcity during summer as a result of new residential societies coming up. “We have to get water through tankers during summer. We have been facing water problem for the two summer months every year.”

“There is no acute scarcity of water. However the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) needs to look at streamlining the water availability especially during summer time,” said local resident Chetan Kappe, who shifted from Bangalore to Pimple Saudagar. Kappe said there is an active group of residents who work for the betterment of Pimple Saudagar in terms of waste management, rain water harvesting, plastic recycling, tree plantation and many other ‘green’ activities.

Residents also spoke about power fluctuation in the area. “We often face power fluctuation in the area, hampering our day-to-day activity,” said Mandar Joshi, who works with an engineering firm.

Another resident Santosh Maskar, who lives in Roseland Residency, finds Pimple Saudagar very convenient to live. “I am a software professional and have my company in Aundh. I got attracted to Pimple Saudagar because of the spacious homes available at affordable cost . Also, there is lot of green cover. There are no slums here and development is on the fast track. Earlier, it was easy to commute but now, many people are opting for this area and this is leading to traffic congestion and drinking water problem. We have been promised gardens and playground too. We lack a vegetable market, properly earmarked bus stops and public toilets,” said Maskar.

“It was a tiny village, with agriculture as the main livelihood for the many families. Now, Pimple Saudagar has become the hottest area for IT professionals.This area is now become a gem among the PCMC villages because it is surrounded by greenery from almost all sides. The area is well connected to many locations like Aundh, Shangvi and Mumbai-Pune expressway, ” said Vitthal Kate, local Corporator .

Good old days

Pimple Saudagar was a village with little to no development taking place. The locality was accorded the gram panchayat status, when Sadba Appasaheb Kate become the first mayor of the Municipal Corporation in 1986. “Out of the three Pimple villages – Gurav, Nilakh, Pimple Saudagar , often known as 3 pimples, Pimple Saudagar was incorporated into the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation among 22 other villages. The development of this area began in 2001 when the first big township, Kunal Icon, was built in Pimple Saudagar. Buildings like Tushar Residency and Planet Millennium were constructed bordering forest and farmlands.” he added.

After the 1992 elections, water tanks were built and tarred roads were laid by the then corporator Pradhan Kunjir. The real transformation of the area began with Vithal Kate as a corporator in 2007. He executed things according to the development plan and proper drainage lines were laid. “This area was farmland with almost 1400 acres out of which 600 sq feet were with the Military and the rest with the village. When I won, the first thing I did was to mark all the roads according to the two planning scheme and develop them. Then builders approached us and together we planned the drainage, water and electricity supply lines all within the side of the road. Thus after creating connectivity, builders went on to sell this as part of generic Aundh earlier but now it has its own identity as Pimple Saudagar,” explained Kate who is also the current corporator.

“Pimple Saudagar is the most happening area in PCMC and since it is fully developed, there is a lot of demand from IT sector to own a place here. It is centrally located between the PCMC and the PMC. The location is also close to the IT hub as well as to the most advanced MIDC at Chinchwad. The area is always pleasing to the eye,” a builder who has built a 1000 flat township in Pimple Saudagar in 2001 said.