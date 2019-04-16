Family court in Pune grants father vacation access to minor daughter 

In a significant ruling, a family court in Pune has granted father of a six-year-old access to his daughter during the first half of the vacations in summer and during the festive seasons of Diwali and Christmas at Pune. The father had prayed before the judge that the mother of the child be directed to give him access to his minor daughter and allow her to be brought to Pune on birthdays, father’s day and Sindhi new year. The daughter is currently staying with her mother at Vadodara in Gujarat while the father had been visiting Vadodara to see his daughter as per the earlier court order.

The court in its order also stated, “ During the period of access, the father is permitted to meet the child once in a day at 5.00 pm when she stays in Pune or any other place mutually decided by them. During the entire access period, the father is entitled to make phone contact with the daughter. During the vacation access, the father is entitled to take the daughter to his house or any other place. Birthdays , father’s day and Sindhi New Year shall be celebrated by the father with his daughter whenever he visits Vadodara- for having regular access.”

The father had filed the petition for restitution of conjugal rights against the mother stating that he had a genuine desire to live with the wife with the condition that she should stop her misdeeds and bring back his daughter to reside with him. The father submitted that his wife was provoked and misguided by her family members and in process she chose to deprive their minor daughter the company of her father and paternal grandparents which is necessary for the well being of the daughter.

The paternal grandparents are unable to travel to Vadodara to meet the child, due to old age.

The judge in his order stated, “There is a good rapport and emotional bonding between the father and the minor daughter. The access to the non custodian parents is for the welfare of the child. The child must get quality time to spend with the father. The petitioner father is entitled to get access of the daughter on various occasions ,” it stated. The father prayed before the court to direct his wife to remain present in the court for counselling and settle in for a parenting plan.

