Farmers’ outfit threatens to stop milk supply to state from July 16

Raju Shetti, leader of a farmers’ outfit Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and member of Parliament (MP), on Tuesday threatened to block the milk supply to big cities, such as Pune and Mumbai, from July 16 accusing the government for its failure to provide Rs 5 per litre subsidy for cow milk.

Speaking at a press conference held in Pune on Tuesday, Shetti appealed to the farmers not to sell cow milk to dairies and for household purpose. “Instead of that, farmers would give away the milk free of cost to poor people and school children,” he said.

Milk prices have gone down considerably after milk powder prices decreased, thus affecting farmers. Shetti said, “Most dairy owners in Maharashtra are paying Rs 17-18 per litre for cow milk which is much lower than packaged drinking water bottle. On the other hand, farmers have to pay Rs 35 per litre as production cost. As a solution to the logjam, we have requested the government to transfer Rs 5 per litre subsidy to the farmer’s account. However, the government has failed to do so, hence we have decided to stop the milk supply to all of Maharashtra from July 16.”

Shetti also citied an example of the Karnataka government that has been giving a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers. He said, “To run this scheme, the government will require Rs 500 crore for one time. After settling the prices of cow milk, the government can withdraw it.”

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana also plans to stop milk supply from other states, like Karnataka and Gujarat. Milk to cities, like Pune, Mumbai and Thane, is generally supplied from the western Maharashtra districts where Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has a strong hold. The state requires around 1 crore litres of milk supply on a daily basis, while Mumbai market requires around 70 lakh litres of milk daily.

Meanwhile, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad require around 13 lakh liters of milk daily. The agitation by the farmers’ outfit will hit city kitchens.

Shetti also decided to meet the sugar commissioner on July 21 to discuss the status of fair and renumerating prices (FRP) pending dues and will also ensure that the sugar stock of the defaulters are auctioned.