Fashion show held in Pune to highlight adaptive clothing

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:52 IST

A fashion competition brought out the best designs in adaptive clothing at an event ‘Ad-Dress Now’ organised by Ekansh Trust in the city on Saturday.

As the models slowly moved in their wheelchairs, they exuded confidence in their specially designed clothes, with the audience cheering them.

A team from Kolkata Sweta Paul with her mentor Shantanu Ladkat from Pune emerged the gold medal winners with their unique design for adaptive clothing, which can help visually challenged understand their clothes by reading a QR code.

Nivedita Saboo, fashion designer and one of the judges at the event, said, “This team won because they integrated technology with fashion.”

Other judges at the event included Rohit Kamra, fashion designer; Geeta Castelino, fashion with disability consultant and Anita Iyer Narayan, founder and managing trustee, Ekansh Trust.

The silver medal was won by Hyderabad-based team of fashion designers P Rachana, Betha Kalpana, Snehita, A Madhavi and their mentor Mohammad Jameel. They had designed clothes for polio-affected persons. The bronze medal was won by team Mumbai, which included Iqra Khot, Samia Ansari and mentor Keya who has limb muscular dystrophy and is wheelchair bound.

A special mention was accorded to a team of Sunita Sancheti, Madhumita Sancheti and Namrata Iyer. Sunita is wheelchair bound due to a spinal cord injury.

Narayan said, “Fifteen teams vied for the gold who were shortlisted from 50 teams from across India. The idea was to design clothes for people with a disability. Dignity is often impacted when people struggle with something as basic as dressing and undressing. Caregivers also struggle with conventional clothing designs when they are helping their wards.”

The designers worked with mentors with different disabilities like scoliosis, cerebral palsy, intellectual disorder, locomotor disability, dwarfism and polio.

