Home / Pune News / Fergusson College students call for ban on book comparing Shivaji Maharaj and PM Modi

Fergusson College students call for ban on book comparing Shivaji Maharaj and PM Modi

pune Updated: Jan 13, 2020
The students of Fergusson College carried out a protest on Monday to condemn and ban a book titled ‘Aaj Ke Shivaji-Narendra Modi’, published by Jai Bhagwan Goyal, an author and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

The protest was carried out by the students inside the Fergusson College campus.

Around 40 to 50 students from a student group gathered near the main building of the college inside the campus at 11 am.

The student group gathered was shouting slogans against the BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the author of the book Jay Bhagwan Goyal.

Santosh Rasve, a student of Fergusson College and organiser of the protest said, “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared to anyone else. The book draws parallels between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and PM Modi and this is unacceptable. We are demanding an immediate ban on the book and carried out a protest inside the college in order to ensure our dissent is heard. Students from various departments joined the protest and if it is not taken back then will make the protest more aggressive in future.”

