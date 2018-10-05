FIR lodged against managing committee of Clover Highlands housing society

Clover Highlands co-operative housing society seems to be embroiled in yet another spat, this time it is between a member and the managing committee.

Following the complaint from a member of the Clover Highland, located off NIBM road, the police have filed an FIR against 10 members of managing committee for cheating, impersonation and forgery. Acting on the complaint, the Kondhwa police visited the society to investigate the complaint.

According to the complaint filed by society member Akram Abdul Salam Takamlay, the managing committee illegally elected the chairman and conducted society affairs illegally, thus cheating the members. Takamlay, who is a former secretary, had earlier approached the court, which directed the police to file a complaint.

Following an order dated September 4, 2018, by the court of judicial magistrate first class AS Deshpande, Cantonment court Pune, an FIR under Sections 420, 468 and 34 was filed in Kondhwa police station against the managing committee members of Clover Highland co-operative housing society.

MP Taneja, Clover Highlands chairman, said, “There is an FIR lodged against us (managing committee) on the issue of selection of a new chairman by ex-secretary of this society. We will take the required legal action to counter these accusations.”

Takamlay is a resident of Clover Highlands co-operative housing society since 2001 and was also secretary of the first managing committee of the society. “I have filed a case against the chairman and the managing committee members for illegally holding the current posts as well as cheating and duping the society members of using the sinking fund,” said Takamlay.

According to the court order, the meeting of society dated 21/04/2015 Lt General Ashok Kapoor was elected as chairman of the said society, but he resigned as chairman and it was accepted, but that was not communicated to the election authority, while the now chairman went ahead and appointed himself as one. With 438 members in the society, only eight persons are looking after the business of the society without any right. Takamlay also added that after perusal of records, it was revealed that the society was not working as per the provisions of (Maharashtra Co-operative Societies (MCS) Act and there are several irregularities pointed out by the deputy registrar of the co-operative societies.

In a statement, Clover Highlands managing committee said, appropriate legal action has been initiated to address the allegations made in the FIR. “However, we find it very strange and mysterious that while the court order only names eight members of the present managing committee, the summons that arrives from the Kondhwa police included two other names in this list who were not in the committee during the chairman’s election at all.

“It is very important to point out here that one of these two ladies is part of a group of members who has filed a civil suit against the builder for the illegal construction that he has undertaken in our society. It must also be pointed out that the chairman was unanimously elected by all 11 members of the managing committee and the case is currently sub judice with the honourable cooperative court,” said managing committee.

THE PAST

The members of Clover Highlands co-operative housing society and the developer are already engaged in a spat over conveyance deed. According to members, builder Raj Bhansali has not handed them conveyance deed since October 2007.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 16:54 IST