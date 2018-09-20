First year junior college admissions in Pune: Last round for first come, first served seats from September 22

Students awaiting admissions to Class 11 under the first year junior college (FYJC) admission procedure still have a last shot at a junior college seat this year. The last round for the first come, first served (FCFS) is about to begin from September 22 and continue till September 29, said the education department officials on Wednesday.

“The decision to introduce the third round of FCFS was taken after we received several requests from parents and students, who were yet to get an admission in the city junior colleges. Many had missed out of the first two rounds of FCFS for several reasons and others wanted to cancel out their previous admissions and were requesting to be allowed another chance. Hence, the department on a state level decided to extend it by another round, which will be open till September 29,” said Meenakshi Raut, deputy director of education, Pune

According to the new notification from the department, all the ATKT (Allowed to keep terms) students, rejected students or those who cancelled their admissions, or who are not admitted in any college (including those who were allotted to their first preference college, but did not take admission), or had no college allocation, will be allowed to apply and secure an admission in this round.

Fresh registered students will also be counted among them. Even colleges whowish to surrender their quota seats, can do soduring this interval. Quota surrender link will be active from September 19 to 22 from 11:00 am to 5 pm.

In order to participate in FCFS round-3, students will have to verify their part-1 registration form through guidance centre before 5 pm of September 22.

After the list of vacant seats for round 3 will be declared online on September 22, the admission process in the round will actually begin from September 24 with the form fill-up process.

Students after filling the said forms are required to take a prints and go to the colleges with original documents to confirm the admission. The deadline for the same is September 29, till 5 pm.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 14:38 IST