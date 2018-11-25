Five criminals externed from Pune limits

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have externed five hardened criminals on record from the city limits on Saturday. The criminals include Shaktiman Ramratan Bahot (30), a resident of Sanitary Chawl,Vishal Baban Gaikwad (22), a resident of Bauddha Nagar in Pimpri, Manohar Maruti Surve ( 40), Laxman Balu Shinde (33) and Jitendra Shinde according to the commissionerate.

According to the police, the action was taken against the five accused as there were serious offences lodged against them. The action has been taken after PCMC police commissioner RK Padmanabhan ordered a strong crackdown on organised crime syndicates operating in the area.

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 20:16 IST