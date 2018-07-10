Five theft cases registered in Pune during Wari

While lakhs of Pandharpur-bound pilgrims walked through the city as part of wari over the weekend, at least five cases of mobile thefts and another involving mobile and jewellery theft were registered across Pune around the same time.

City police also arrested a gang of five and recovered two phones along with gold jewellery from the five.

The five arrested men were identified as Mohan Gorkhe Kale, 27, a resident of Jamkhed in Ahmednagar; Sagar Navnath Pawar, 18, Amol Babasaheb Gite, 21, Hiralal Sukhdev Jadhav, 35, all residents of Pathardi in Ahmednagar; Rameshwar Ambadas Jadhav and Dharmraj Maruti Munjaal, 38, both residents of Beed, according to police. The five were arrested in a case registered at Lashkar police station.

Of the five mobile theft cases reported, two were at Samarth and Dighi police stations each.

At 8pm on Saturday, two people reported mobile thefts - one near Sambhaji Maharaj statue and the other from Good Luck chowk, both under Deccan police jurisdiction. Datta Siddheshwar, 23, lost his mobile phone worth Rs 15,000 near Sambhaji Maharaj statue, while Vinayak Jadhav, 32, lost his mobile phone, also worth Rs 15,000, at Good Luck chowk. Both were in the area to get a glimpse of the palenquins carried by the pilgrims.

In a case in Dighi, Radheshyam Bansi Amte, 29, a resident of Khande Pargaon in Beed, was arrested for stealing a gold necklace from a 48-year-old woman. The complainant is a resident of Charholi who was in the city around 1pm to witness the annual pilgrimage. Her case was registered at Dighi police station. Hours before her necklace was stolen, a 23-year-old female lost her mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 to a theft in the crowd near Magazine chowk in Dighi.

Sambhaji Fandewad, 35, a resident of Dhayari, approached the police after his mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 was stolen at Aruna chowk, under Samarth police station jurisdiction, around 8:20 pm.

All the mentioned incidents took place on Saturday and a case under Section 379 (punishment of theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in each of the cases at respective police stations.