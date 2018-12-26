Footpath spaces on rent in Pune, civic body slow in taking action

The newly widened footpaths in the city, which are already encroached by hawkers, are also being rented out to food stalls. These footpaths are being rented out by those who have shops and use footpaths as frontage.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertaken the widening of footpaths under its objective of beautification of the city. Footpaths have been widened on FC road, JM road, Sahakarnagar and Aundh. However, these footpaths have already been encroached on at most places and in some areas, the shop owners have illegally rented out spaces on footpaths to other stalls.

Hemant Pandey,owner of a pan shop on FC road, said,“I just have to pay Rs 8,000 per month to the owner of the restaurant for this place. I have been running this shop for more thanfive years now.” When HT confronted the restaurant management, the manager declined to make any comment on the issue.

Nitin Waghchure, a roadside vendor of electronic goods on Tilak road, said, “ At a monthly rental of Rs 7,000, I have set up my shop here since the past one year. Whenever there is any action by the PMC, the owner of the shop, outside which my shop is set up, allows me to keep my things inside the showroom.”

Similarly, Prashant Katekar runs a juice shop on JM road for six hours in the evening where he pays the owner of a shoe showroom Rs 5,000 per month. Both the shop owners at JM road and Tilak road declined to comment on the issue.

While the PMC is aware about the issue, not much has changed on ground as hawkers continue to be on footpaths.

According to the guidelines of the Pune Municipal Corporation, hawkers or small food stalls cannot be set up on the space outside established shops. However, hawkers begin their illegal operations on the footpaths (space outside the shops) by paying a fixed amount of money to the shop owners who have been consistently trivialised by the civic body, thus increasing the number of illegal hawkers in the city.

When Hindustan Times pointed out the same to the Madhav Jagtap, who is currently heading the PMC’s anti-encroachment department, he accepted the fact that there are internal settlements between the hawkers and the shopkeepers. He said, “Although we are vigilant about the illegal hawkers on footpaths, the number of these hawkers are on the rise consistently. The moment our vehicles raid the places, all these hawkers run away and keep their belongings inside the shop where they are set up.”

“This is wrong and needs to be stopped as it leads to a major chaos causing trouble to the citizens,” said Jagtap assuring that the PMC will certainly take certain action against shopkeepers engaging in such agreements with illegal hawkers.

“There have been cases when an elected representative goes for a visit to a respective place, upon seeing the representative, the hawkers clear the footpath. However, the business starts again once the inspection is over. We will take appropriate actions to get rid of these problems very soon” said Jagtap.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 14:40 IST