This ‘Robin Hood’ wants all of India sporting a bow and arrow

First hit the ‘bulls eye’ to enjoy the sport and let fate decide if you will be a professional archer or not in the future. This is Sanand Mitra’s funda to make archery a people-friendly sport.

A former compound national archer, Mitra launched in Pune the first public archery competition - the Iron Target challenge - where he wanted people to come and enjoy the sport.

“The format of the challenge was easy. The entire target is made out of iron and there is a hole in the centre with a foam sheet. You need to shoot in the centre to survive and if you hit outside, you are out,” said Mitra.

The tournament was conducted over a span of two weeks. The preliminary rounds were conducted at Pimple Saudagar (January 13, PCMC ground), Parvati (January 20, Archers Academy) and Vimannagar (January 27, Phoenix Market City). After the preliminary rounds in the morning session at Phoenix, the finals were conducted in the evening.

Mitra, founder of Visionaries and entrepreneurs (archery sports equipment) and Brisingr Game Tech (archery event management), believes that more recreational archery events are the need of the hour.

“I wanted to start a recreational archery range and didn’t want to get into the competitive space as it’s very complicated. You need to have these expensive components and dedicated hours of practice,” said Mitra, who invested Rs 25 lakh to conduct the event.

“I was not worried about the returns. The sole aim was to spread awareness about archery. It enables us to do a lot of things. If you look at it from a single event perspective, we would say it did not do as good as we imagined, but if we look at it with a broader vision, it was a brilliant idea as it has helped us set up an event in a completely new format,” added Mitra, who is now planning to conduct the challenge in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

