Foundation stone laid for accommodation of families of disabled children near MH, Khadki

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2019 19:02 IST
As a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is constructing a Sainik hostel/accommodation for families of disabled children near Military Hospital (MH) Khadki.

Major General Navneet Kumar, general officer commanding, Headquarters Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area and Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited jointly conducted the bhoomi pujan at the accommodation site on Thursday at Khadki Cantonment.

The first phase of the Sainik hostel will be consisting of 24 rooms with essential amenities for a comfortable stay, and would have the required foundation and provision for adding four more floors for expansion in near future. The project of 24 rooms would be completed in 30 weeks.

The facility is being established exclusively for families of the disabled brave hearts, who undergo treatment at Military Hospital, Kirkee or visit the hospital for follow-up treatment and medical consultation.

