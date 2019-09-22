Four rounds later, 208 dental seats remain vacant, MBBS admission full across Maharashtra 

pune

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:24 IST

The admission process for the state Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), have been completed last week.

Despite three common admission rounds and one mop-up admission round, 208 seats in undergraduate dental colleges across Maharashtra have found no takers, whereas, no seats remained vacant this year for MBBS.

Students and parents have blamed this seat vacancy on the delay in admissions owing to the floods in various parts of Maharashtra.

“While there is a huge demand for medical seats, dental seats still have very limited demand. This year’s medical admissions are satisfying as all the seats are full and there were no issues faced by the students during admission process. Also, the students now need to understand, that the entrance examination for MBBS and other equivalent courses will get tough ever year, so they need to start preparing for it after Class 10 exams,” said Dr Kalpesh Ghodke, medical education expert.

For MBBS, 3,762 seats were available in government-aided and municipal corporation-run colleges in the state. While for BDS 287 seats were available in this category, out if which 62 remained vacant. For unaided private colleges 135 seats of MBBS were filled and for BDS course out of 733 available seats 654 seats were filled and 79 seats remained vacant in this category.

For NRI quota , 282 seats available in the MBBS course, of which 277 seats were filled and five seats remained vacant. And for BDS 316 seats were available for NRI quota and 249 seats were filled and 67 seats remained vacant.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 21:24 IST