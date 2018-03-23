Frequent rail traveller? Rejoice as unreserved suburban rail tickets can be booked through mobile app now

Puneites have welcomed the railway administration’s initiative to allow booking of unreserved suburban tickets through mobile phones. Recently, the Pune railway administration has started mobile ticket for unreserved seats, thus allowing passengers to book their tickets using a mobile application.

With this, passengers travelling on the Pune-Lonavala route can avoid the hassle of standing in long queues to book their tickets.

Senior divisional commercial manager Krishnath Patil said, "A pilot project has been launched for issuance tickets to unreserved seats through mobile phones in suburban sections. Through this mobile application printed as well as paperless tickets can be procured."

He added that a smart phone and internet connection would be necessary for booking tickets using mobile phones.

Speaking about the app, railway officials said, "The mobile application is called UTS app. It can be downloaded for free from any smart phone. First, the passenger will have to register the mobile number and his personal details. Then, for booking the tickets, the passenger has to visit the registration tab on the app and pay using R-wallet (railway wallet)."

Vipul Patil, a passenger, said,“I travel on the Pune-Lonavla route very frequently. I often fear missing my train owing to traffic congestion besides standing in long queues for tickets. However, with the mobile application, the process of ticketing can now be very easy and time-saving.”

Another passenger Deepak Joshi too shared similar views. “Having a mobile ticket-booking facility for suburban sections is the need of the hour. It will prove helpful for the student community who travel the most on this route. Almost all students, today, have a smart phone and hence would be very convenient,” he added.

Work on Pune-Baramati section

Trains on the Pune-Baramati section will remain affected from March 25 to March 31. Railway officials said due to technical work, traffic on the route will remain affected for five days.The Baramati-Pune passenger which departs from Baramati at 4:20 pm will not travel between Baramati and Daund. It will ply from Daund to Pune. The train travelling from Daund to Baramati at 2:35 pm has been cancelled for these five days.