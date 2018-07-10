FYJC: Deadline for first list extended by a day due to rains

Considering the bad weather conditions in Mumbai and Nagpur, the education department has decided to extend the last day of admissions through the first list of the first year junior college (FYJC) by one day.

While earlier the deadline for getting admissions was July 9, it has now been postponed to July 10 till 5 pm.

Meenakshi Raut, assistant director of education, said, “Owing to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Nagpur, many students could not reach Pune for admissions. Last three days witnessed many cancellations of buses and trains, because of the rainfall. This has impacted many students from these two cities.”

She added, “Considering the genuine problems, the department has decided to extend the deadline by another day. This extension will not affect the entire schedule as we will cope up with the process.”

A total of 663 divisions in 285 colleges across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas (including Arts, Science, Commerce and vocational courses in English, Marathi and Urdu) will have 96,320 seats for FYJC.

Out of the total applications in the FYJC list, 40,913 are from boys and 35,075 are from girls belonging to the streams of Arts, Commerce and Science, in both English and Marathi mediums.

According the first list released by the education department, 41,961 students were allotted colleges in the first list. A total of 33,978 students failed to get allotted in the first list.

Excluding Sundays, the students were entitled to take admission in their respective colleges between the period of July 6 and July 10.