Gajanan Marne’s gang member among four arrested for extortion in Kothrud

Four men, including a man with links to the Gajanan Marne gang, have been arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday. The four men have been arrested for extorting money from a hotel business owner by posing as gangman association representatives.

The complaint has been lodged by a 27-year-old hotel owner who lives in Phursungi and has a hotel in Kothrud. According to the police, the arrested men had been visiting the hotel and were asking for Rs 18,000 per month from the hotel owner.

The complainant told the police that the four started threatening him if he refused to give payment.

The arrest has been made by Unit 3 of Pune police crime branch, according to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

According to the police, the arrested men have been identified as Om Tirtharam Dharma Jigyasu, 30, a resident of Hamraj chowk in Kothrud; Yogesh Prakash Kangude, 24, a resident of Shilpakarnagar in Kothrud; Maesh Kalidas Parit, 20, a resident of Shelar Complex, Kothrud, and Lalit Maruti Kakade, 28, a resident of Rajyog Colony in Warje.

One of the arrested has links to the Gajanan Marne gang, said police.

The four were arrested on Monday and produced in a local court on Tuesday wherein they were remanded to police custody.

A case under Sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Alankar police station . Police sub-inspector S Adagale of Unit-3 crime branch is investigating the case.

