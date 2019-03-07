Gang carries out armed robbery in broad daylight in Pune

A jeweller was shot in broad daylight, by unidentified men on Wednesday at Punekar Jewellers in Kokane Chowk, Pimpri-Chinchwad during an armed robbery. According to the police, the incident took place at 1pm in the afternoon.

The five accused fled the scene with 2.5 kg jewellery worth Rs 62,50,000 and the recording unit of the CCTV (closed circuit television), according to the police.

The victim, identified as Divyank Pradeep Mehta, 25 is a resident of Arya Vedant residency, Rahatani. He sustained a bullet wound on one of his thighs. The assailants fled the spot after allegedly picking up jewellery from the shop.

“They took the digital video recorder (DVR) of the camera. A woman was present inside the shop when the assailants entered,” said senior police inspector Satish Mane of Wakad police station.

According to the police, while four people entered the shop and pulled down the shutter, the fifth person kept guard outside.

Once inside, two men held the jeweller while one pulled the shutter down and the fourth man raised a weapon at the jeweller. The man pointing the weapon at Mehta fired two shots at him. One hit Mehta’s leg.

They threatened Mehta and broke the CCTV camera before shooting him and breaking the female witness’ phone.

A case under Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3) read with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Wakad police station.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 14:47 IST