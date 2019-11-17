e-paper
Glad people helped me find work, says Geeta Maushi

The card which reads Kaamwali Maushi was an instant hit once it reached social media and Geeta never got to distribute any of her cards, so she was surprised when she started getting calls

pune Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:05 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustan Times, Pune
Geeta Kale and Dhanashree Shinde
Geeta Kale and Dhanashree Shinde(HT PHOTO)
         

Until November 6, Geeta Kale, 27, a resident of labour camp in Bhavdhan was a house hold help looking for job. Today she is an internet sensation. Kale’s phone has not stopped ringing since her visiting card went viral on social media. The card which reads Kaamwali Maushi was an instant hit once it reached social media and Geeta never got to distribute any of her cards, so she was surprised when she started getting calls. She has been receiving calls regarding employment not just from Pune and Mumbai but US, Japan, Australia, Malaysia and Singapore too. Kale and her employer Dhanashree Shinde, resident of Bhavdhan tell us how Kale shot to fame.

What made you decide to make visiting cards for Kale?

Dhanashree: When Geeta Maushi came to my house for the usual household chores last week, she was very quiet. She is usually a very talkative person but that day her mood was off. After quizzing her, I found out that she had lost her job at one of the houses for no reason. After consoling her, I asked her what is she going do next. She said, “I don’t know what to do next but I will start looking for a new work.” I recalled a website where I could make visiting cards and started to design her cards, with details of the rates of her household chores and also added that she was unique identification (UID) verified. We had 100 cards designed that were delivered after two days. I told her to distribute her cards to the security guards of societies nearby.

How do you feel about the entire incident?

Geeta: I have never had a visiting card of my own, it felt very nice. I have three children and my husband works as a construction contractor. We live in Bhavdhan and I earn money working as domestic help. Although I never got around to distributing the visiting cards, I have managed to get work at 10 houses. I have been rehired at the house I was sacked from. I am glad to have found good people who helped me through tough times.

