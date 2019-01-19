Going green: Lohegaon airport solar power phase 2 begins

Airport Authority of India (AAI), will begin the phase two of solar power plant installation by installing a 100 kWp (kilowatts) capacity flexible panel solar power plant, making Lohegaon airport the first in the country to have this facility.

The decision was announced by Ajay Kumar, Pune airport director at the airport advisory committee (AAC) meeting held on Thursday. Kumar said, “After the successful operations of the first solar power plant, we are beginning the installation of phase two of the new 100 kWp solar power project, at the airport. The work for the 100 kWp capacity flexible panels, solar power plant has already been allocated.”

According to Kumar, this facility is being introduced for the first time in India at the Lohegaon airport and will be installed on the roof top of terminal building.

He said,“While the average solar energy requirement at the airport is 600-700 kWp, we aim to increase the capacity of the power plant and eventually run the airport on solar power.”

A senior airport official on the condition of anonymity said, “The solar power would be used as the primary source of electricity at the airport; regular electrical power supply will be kept as backup in case of unforeseen circumstances.”

The move is expected to further help the airport authority save on electricity bills, official added.

Previously, Cochin International Airport had implemented a solar power plant and had become the India’s first airport to run on solar power. Lohegaon airport will be the first in the country to have a 100 kWp (kilowatts) capacity flexible panel solar power plant unit.

Meanwhile, airport authorities have also taken the decision of reduce the parking fares at the airport.

According to airport officials, the rates for vehicles parked for 30 minutes will continue to remain the same. However, the charges for parking between 30 minutes and 120 minutes will be brought down.

Major upgrades to Lohegaon Airport

* Increase in number of Check in Counters from 29 to 52

* Increase in seating capacity from 650 to 1,960

* Increase in number of trolleys from 400 to 700

* Increase in number of Boarding Gates from 6 to 9

* Establishment of international cargo, flight kitchen, food court, art work in building green belt developed in premises

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 16:56 IST